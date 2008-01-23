Jobs for Youth/Des emplois pour les jeunes: Netherlands 2008

Improving the performance of youth on the labour market is a crucial challenge in OECD countries facing persistent youth unemployment. As labour markets become more and more selective, a lack of relevant skills brings a higher risk of unemployment. Whatever the level of qualification, first experiences on the labour market have a profound influence on later working life. OECD has launched a series of reports on the school-to-work transition process in sixteen countries including the Netherlands. Each report contains a survey of the main barriers to employment for young people, an assessment of the adequacy and effectiveness of existing measures to improve the transition from school-to-work, and a set of policy recommendations.