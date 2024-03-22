Skip to main content
Japan's Rapidly Emerging Strategy Toward Asia

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/826220570632
Edward J. Lincoln
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Lincoln, E. (1992), “Japan's Rapidly Emerging Strategy Toward Asia”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 58, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/826220570632.
