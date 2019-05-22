ITF Transport Outlook 2019

The ITF Transport Outlook provides an overview of recent trends and near-term prospects for the transport sector at a global level as well as long-term prospects for transport demand to 2050. The analysis covers freight (maritime, air, surface) and passenger transport (car, rail, air) as well as CO2 emissions.





This 2019 edition of the ITF Transport Outlook specifically examines the impacts of potential disruptions to transport systems. It also reviews alternative policy scenarios for long-term trends in transport demand and CO2 emissions from all modes for both freight and passenger transport.