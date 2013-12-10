The ITF Transport Outlook 2013 presents and discusses global scenarios concerning the development of transport volumes through 2050. The analysis highlights the impact of alternative economic growth scenarios on passenger and freight flows and the consequences of rapid urbanisation outside the OECD . Under any scenario, transport volumes grow very strongly in non-OECD regions, and curbing negative side-effects (including greenhouse gas emissions, local pollution and congestion) is a major challenge. The Outlook also discusses the challenge of establishing sustainable funding mechanisms for the transport infrastructure, emphasising the need for long run funding strategies in a context of growing global investment demand. The Outlook includes a comprehensive statistical annex.