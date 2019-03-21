This document contains the progress update and assessment of implementation of recommendations from the Fourth Round of Monitoring of the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan for Azerbaijan adopted at the ACN plenary meeting on 13 September 2017, at the ACN Plenary meeting on 3 July 2018 and at the ACN Plenary meeting on 21 March 2019.
Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan Fourth Round Monitoring
Progress update for Azerbaijan
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 December 2023
-
19 October 2023
-
10 October 2023
-
12 July 2023
-
20 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
-
13 December 2023
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
Working paper25 May 2023