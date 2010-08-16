This first IRTAD annual report comprises a synthesis of the main trends in traffic deaths and crashes in 2008 and presents the IRTAD Group and its activities. It includes detailed reports from 28 countries, focusing on the latest data for the year 2008 and preliminary data for 2009, with analysis of safety trends and national strategies, including casualty targets and performance towards meeting those targets.
IRTAD Road Safety Annual Report 2009
