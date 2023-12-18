The Road Safety Annual Report 2023 provides an overview of road safety performance for the 43 countries participating in the International Transport Forum’s permanent Working Group on road safety, known as the IRTAD Group. Based on the latest data, the report describes recent road safety developments in these countries and compares their performance against the main road safety indicators.

Detailed country profiles are available for download from the ITF website: https://www.itf-oecd.org/irtad-country-profiles.