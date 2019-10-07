The IRTAD Road Safety Annual Report 2019 provides an overview of road safety performance for 41 countries. The report outlines the most recent road safety developments there and provides comparative data for the main road safety indicators. It also offers detailed analysis by road user, age group and types of road. It describes the crash data collection process in IRTAD countries, the road safety strategies and targets in place and information on recent trends in speeding, drink-driving and other aspects of road user behaviour.
Road Safety Annual Report 2019
Report
Road Safety Annual Report
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 December 2023
-
23 December 2022
-
21 December 2021
-
26 October 2020
-
18 May 2018
-
10 October 2017
-
15 July 2016
-
12 October 2015
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024