The ITF Road Safety Annual Report 2021 examines the development of road safety in the year 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. It assesses how the pandemic has affected mobility patterns and impacted the number of road fatalities. The analysis draws on data on road deaths from 34 member countries of the IRTAD Group. These are complemented by the more detailed crash and mobility data gathered via a survey of 24 countries, mobility data from Apple Inc. and data from the Oxford Covid-19 Governmental Response Tracker.

Detailed country profiles are available for download from the ITF website: https://www.itf-oecd.org/road-safety-annual-report-2021-impact-covid-19.