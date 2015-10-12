The IRTAD Road Safety Annual Report 2015 provides an overview for road safety performance for 2013 in 38 countries, with preliminary data for 2014, and detailed reports for each country. It includes tables with cross country comparisons on key safety indicators.

The report outlines the most recent safety data in IRTAD countries, including detailed analysis by road user, age group and type of road. It describes the crash data collection process in IRTAD countries, the road safety strategies and targets in place and information on recent trends in speeding, drink-driving and other aspects of road user behaviour.