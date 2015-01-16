Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Investment Treaties over Time - Treaty Practice and Interpretation in a Changing World

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js7rhd8sq7h-en
Authors
Kathryn Gordon, Joachim Pohl
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gordon, K. and J. Pohl (2015), “Investment Treaties over Time - Treaty Practice and Interpretation in a Changing World”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2015/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js7rhd8sq7h-en.
Go to top