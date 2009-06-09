Skip to main content
Investment Risk and Pensions

Measuring Uncertainty in Returns
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/224016838064
Anna Christina D'Addio, José Seisdedos, Edward Whitehouse
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
D'Addio, A., J. Seisdedos and E. Whitehouse (2009), “Investment Risk and Pensions: Measuring Uncertainty in Returns”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 70, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224016838064.
