Investment Risk and Pensions

Impact on Individual Retirement Incomes and Government Budgets
https://doi.org/10.1787/224005547774
Edward Whitehouse, Anna Christina D'Addio, Andrew Reilly
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Whitehouse, E., A. D'Addio and A. Reilly (2009), “Investment Risk and Pensions: Impact on Individual Retirement Incomes and Government Budgets”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 87, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224005547774.
