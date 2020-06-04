The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an additional set of challenges to the economies of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The region has been struggling to attract more and better FDI, constrained by investment climate weaknesses and regional geopolitical tensions. While the projected short-term declines are expected to hit the MENA economies hard, the crisis could also bring new opportunities to benefit from global trends, such as reshoring and restructuring of global and regional value chains. The extent to which this is possible will depend on sustaining existing reforms underway, enacting targeted new strategies and measures for the post-COVID-19 context, and reinforcing regional cooperation. This brief provides an overview of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on investment in the region and highlights MENA government policy responses to catalyse investment and foster an inclusive post-crisis recovery.
Investment in the MENA region in the time of COVID-19
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper20 January 2023
-
Policy paper11 October 2022
-
-
Policy paper30 August 2022
-
21 April 2022
-
4 April 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
2 July 2024
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
27 June 2024