- There is growing interest in the potential for preventive interventions to improve average health status in OECD countries and to tackle remaining health inequalities. The interest is in a wide range of interventions spanning not only health services but also measures to influence behaviour and lifestyles and action to improve the contribution of the social, economic and physical environments to health. These interventions are referred to in this paper as examples of a government’s ‘population health investment’effort.
- The paper notes the evidence on trends in health and health inequalities in OECD countries and reviews the general case for population health investments and the evidence on the effectiveness of selected interventions.
- It focuses on population health investment strategies and institutions in five member countries: Australia, Canada, Korea, Sweden and Switzerland. In particular, it reviews the methods of financing population health investments and levels of ...
Investment in Population Health in Five OECD Countries
Working paper
OECD Health Working Papers
Abstract
