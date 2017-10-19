Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Investing in innovation and skills

Thriving in global value chains
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9e296b43-en
Authors
Luca Marcolin, Mariagrazia Squicciarini
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Marcolin, L. and M. Squicciarini (2017), “Investing in innovation and skills: Thriving in global value chains”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 44, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9e296b43-en.
Go to top