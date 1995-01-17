The perspective of pan-European integration places interurban freight and passenger transport alike in key positions in our economies. However related factors -- accidents, the many disamenities, wasted energy, etc. -- make the overall cost of such transport extremely high. Because the international division of labour necessarily leads to heavier traffic flows, detailed analyses of the cost of long-distance transport are essential. Examining the economic and policy issues involved a must. {Round Table 98} gives a clearer picture of the whole range of interurban transport problems. It provides both theoretical analyses and specific case studies, and explores such fundamental matters as the actual social utility of transport.
Interurban Transport Costs
Report of the Ninety-Eighth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 2-3 December 1993
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Abstract
