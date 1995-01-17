Skip to main content
Interurban Transport Costs

Report of the Ninety-Eighth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 2-3 December 1993
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105528-en
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
ECMT (1995), Interurban Transport Costs: Report of the Ninety-Eighth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 2-3 December 1993, ECMT Round Tables, No. 98, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105528-en.
