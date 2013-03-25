Skip to main content
International Variations in a Selected Number of Surgical Procedures

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49h4p5g9mw-en
Authors
Klim McPherson, Giorgia Gon, Maggie Scott
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

McPherson, K., G. Gon and M. Scott (2013), “International Variations in a Selected Number of Surgical Procedures”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 61, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49h4p5g9mw-en.
