This report examines institutional investor participation in markets for digital assets, including crypto-assets and decentralised finance (DeFi). It considers and tests potential drivers of growing supply and demand for such assets by institutional investors, analyses the potential for increasing interconnectedness between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralised finance and identifies linkages between the two. The report then outlines the risks these growing markets may create, while also examining the potential benefits of the decentralisation of financial services, before putting forward policy recommendations.
Institutionalisation of crypto-assets and DeFi–TradFi interconnectedness
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Abstract
