• Despite post-Monterrey donor initiatives, the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) are underfinanced. • The revenue potential, the additionality and the speed of availability of new finance sources, and their political feasibility, are of particular importance. • On these criteria, it is unlikely that global taxes will be introduced in time. • The International Finance Facility, strengthened use of public guarantees and Global Premium Bonds, perhaps in combination, may stand a better chance of providing additional funds for the MDGs. • The most straightforward way to avoid underfunding of the Goals is to raise ODA further.
Innovative Approaches to Funding the Millennium Development Goals
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs
Abstract
