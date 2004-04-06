Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Innovative Approaches to Funding the Millennium Development Goals

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/580523311442
Authors
Helmut Reisen
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Reisen, H. (2004), “Innovative Approaches to Funding the Millennium Development Goals”, OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs, No. 24, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/580523311442.
Go to top