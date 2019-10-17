Skip to main content
Innovation policies for sustainable development

Low-carbon energy and smart-city initiatives
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/6287ddb2-en
Diogo Machado, Yilong Qu, Mario Cervantes
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Machado, D., Y. Qu and M. Cervantes (2019), “Innovation policies for sustainable development: Low-carbon energy and smart-city initiatives”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 80, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6287ddb2-en.
