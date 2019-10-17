This monograph benchmarks innovation policies for sustainability, focusing on two key areas: low-carbon and environmental technologies, and “smart-city” initiatives in selected OECD countries as well as the European Union. Country coverage of low-carbon technologies includes both natural resource-based energy-rich countries (e.g. Canada and the United States) and energy-challenged countries (e.g. Germany and Japan). Country or regional coverage of smart cities programmes focuses on Australia, Austria, Finland and Sweden, as well as two international programmes operated by the European Commission and the Nordic Council. The monograph assess the policies’ sectoral priorities. It reviews their portfolio of instruments, budgets, and monitoring and evaluation strategies, international co-operation strategies and identifies critical success factors.
Innovation policies for sustainable development
Low-carbon energy and smart-city initiatives
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024