Innovation policies for sustainable development

This monograph benchmarks innovation policies for sustainability, focusing on two key areas: low-carbon and environmental technologies, and “smart-city” initiatives in selected OECD countries as well as the European Union. Country coverage of low-carbon technologies includes both natural resource-based energy-rich countries (e.g. Canada and the United States) and energy-challenged countries (e.g. Germany and Japan). Country or regional coverage of smart cities programmes focuses on Australia, Austria, Finland and Sweden, as well as two international programmes operated by the European Commission and the Nordic Council. The monograph assess the policies’ sectoral priorities. It reviews their portfolio of instruments, budgets, and monitoring and evaluation strategies, international co-operation strategies and identifies critical success factors.