Infrastructure Investment in New Markets

Challenges and Opportunities for Pension Funds
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8xff424vln-en
Authors
Fiona Stewart, Juan Yermo
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Cite this content as:

Stewart, F. and J. Yermo (2012), “Infrastructure Investment in New Markets: Challenges and Opportunities for Pension Funds”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8xff424vln-en.
