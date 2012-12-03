Infrastructure Investment in New Markets

This report reviews the existing evidence on pension fund investment in infrastructure in “new” markets, covering a number of non-OECD countries, such as Brazil, China, India, Indonesia and South Africa, as well as some OECD countries like Chile and Mexico. In the African, Asian, and Latin American countries surveyed, domestic pension funds invest more than USD 15 bn in infrastructure projects, around 1.3% of the total assets managed (USD 1.1 trillion as of December 2010). Foreign pension funds, given their large size, could be a potentially major source of funding, but most have only recently started investing in infrastructure projects and have focused their attention in mature markets. The report concludes with a series of policy recommendations to facilitate infrastructure investments in new markets.