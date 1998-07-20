Do roads induce mobility? This might sound like a strange question, yet it only stands to reason that building new roads -- or other infrastructure -- may actually encourage people to use the new additional capacity to travel more. Induced mobility is a hotly debated issue, but the experts are no longer in any doubt that it is a very real phenomenon. However, measuring it is another matter, since we do not have sufficient data or experience in this area. This Round Table presents the data that is available to date on infrastructure-induced mobility. From the introductory reports and discussions, it is clear that much progress has been made in the last few years. As recently as ten years ago, many experts would have disputed the very existence of the induced mobility phenomenon. Today a consensus is emerging: Round Table 105 gives the full report.