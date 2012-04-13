Skip to main content
Information and Communication Technologies and Productivity Growth

A Survey of the Literature
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bh3jllgs7-en
Authors
Tobias Kretschmer
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Kretschmer, T. (2012), “Information and Communication Technologies and Productivity Growth: A Survey of the Literature”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 195, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bh3jllgs7-en.
