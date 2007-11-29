This Round Table examined measures designed to restrict the use of certain transport modes, including parking controls, zones and collar control of traffic, flexible hours, and inter-urban traffic constraints.
Influence of Measures Designed to Restrict the Use of Certain Transport Modes
Report of the Forty-Second Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 9-10 November 1978
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Abstract
