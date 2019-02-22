This paper explores the impact that advances in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) have on the behaviour of transport users and their mode choice habits in Seoul. It discusses the stated preference survey conducted in Seoul and the analysis carried out using the discrete choice modelling approach to understand the sensitivity of the demand for private and public transport uses on time, cost and availability of ICT.
Influence of ICT on Public Transport Use and Behaviour in Seoul
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
