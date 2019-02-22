Skip to main content
Influence of ICT on Public Transport Use and Behaviour in Seoul

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/daf30fcc-en
Sungwon Lee, Gyung Chuk Kim, Seung Kook Wu, Jieun Oh
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Lee, S. et al. (2019), “Influence of ICT on Public Transport Use and Behaviour in Seoul”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2019/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/daf30fcc-en.
