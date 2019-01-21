Skip to main content
Industry Concentration in Europe and North America

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/2ff98246-en
Matej Bajgar, Giuseppe Berlingieri, Sara Calligaris, Chiara Criscuolo, Jonathan Timmis
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Bajgar, M. et al. (2019), “Industry Concentration in Europe and North America”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2ff98246-en.
