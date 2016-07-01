Skip to main content
Income Levels And Inequality in Metropolitan Areas

A Comparative Approach in OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwj02zz4mr-en
Authors
Justine Boulant, Monica Brezzi, Paolo Veneri
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Boulant, J., M. Brezzi and P. Veneri (2016), “Income Levels And Inequality in Metropolitan Areas: A Comparative Approach in OECD Countries”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2016/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwj02zz4mr-en.
