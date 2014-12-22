Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Income Inequality, Urban Size and Economic Growth in OECD Regions

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrcmg88l8r-en
Authors
Vicente Royuela, Paolo Veneri, Raul Ramos
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Royuela, V., P. Veneri and R. Ramos (2014), “Income Inequality, Urban Size and Economic Growth in OECD Regions”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2014/10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrcmg88l8r-en.
Go to top