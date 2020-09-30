Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Inclusion of Roma students in Europe

A literature review and examples of policy initiatives
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8ce7d6eb-en
Authors
Alexandre Rutigliano
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Rutigliano, A. (2020), “Inclusion of Roma students in Europe: A literature review and examples of policy initiatives”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 228, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8ce7d6eb-en.
Go to top