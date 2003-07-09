Skip to main content
Improving Workers' Skills

Analytical Evidence and the Role of the Social Partners
Working paper




https://doi.org/10.1787/535875452181

Wooseok Ok, Peter Tergeist

OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers



Ok, W. and P. Tergeist (2003), “Improving Workers' Skills: Analytical Evidence and the Role of the Social Partners”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/535875452181.
