This report, submitted by Switzerland, provides information on the progress made by Switzerland in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 4 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 16 October 2020. The Phase 4 evaluated and made recommendations on Switzerland’s implementation of the OECD onvention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. It was adopted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 15 March 2018.
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 4 Follow-Up Report: Switzerland
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 December 2023
-
19 October 2023
-
10 October 2023
-
12 July 2023
-
20 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Country note30 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
13 June 2023