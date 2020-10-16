Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 4 Follow-Up Report: Switzerland

This report, submitted by Switzerland, provides information on the progress made by Switzerland in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 4 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 16 October 2020. The Phase 4 evaluated and made recommendations on Switzerland’s implementation of the OECD onvention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. It was adopted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 15 March 2018.