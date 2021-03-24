Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 4 Follow-Up Report: Mexico

This report, submitted by Mexico, provides information on the progress made by Mexico in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 4 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 12 March 2021. The Phase 4 report evaluated and made recommendations on Mexico’s implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. It was adopted by the 44 members of the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 10 October 2018.