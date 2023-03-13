Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 4 Follow-Up Report: Iceland

This report, submitted by Iceland, provides information on the progress made by Iceland in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 4 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery’s summary and conclusions to the report were adopted on 7 March 2023. The Phase 4 report evaluated and made recommendations on Iceland's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. The Phase 4 report was adopted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 17 December 2020.