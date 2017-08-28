Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3bis Follow-Up Report: Greece

This report, submitted by Greece, provides information on the progress made by Greece in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3bis report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 28 August 2017. The Phase 3bis report evaluated Greece's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.