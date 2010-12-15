This Phase 3 Report on Iceland by the OECD Working Group on Bribery evaluates and makes recommendations on Iceland’s implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. It was adopted by the Working Group on 15 December 2010.
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Report: Iceland
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Abstract
