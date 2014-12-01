This Phase 1bis Report on Argentina by the OECD Working Group on Bribery examines Argentina's implementation of all articles of the Anti-Bribery Convention that relate to the liability of legal persons for foreign bribery. This report was adopted by the 44 members of the OECD Working Group on Bribery in June 2019.
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Report: Argentina
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Abstract
