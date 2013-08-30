Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Follow-Up Report: Luxembourg

This report, submitted by Luxembourg, provides information on the progress made by Luxembourg in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary and conclusions to the report were adopted on 30 August 2013. The Phase 3 report evaluated Luxembourg's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.