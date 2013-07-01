Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Follow-Up Report: Iceland

This report, submitted by Iceland, provides information on the progress made by Iceland in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 7 January 2013. The Phase 3 report evaluated Iceland's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.