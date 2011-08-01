Skip to main content
Impact of Smart Grid Technologies on Peak Load to 2050

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg5dlknt48s-en
Authors
Steve Heinen, David Elzinga, Seul-Ki Kim, Yuichi Ikeda
Tags
IEA Energy Papers
Heinen, S. et al. (2011), “Impact of Smart Grid Technologies on Peak Load to 2050”, IEA Energy Papers, No. 2011/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg5dlknt48s-en.
