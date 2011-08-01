The IEA’s Smart Grids Technology Roadmap released on 4th April 2011, identified five global trends that could be effectively addressed by deploying smart grids. These are: increasing peak load (the maximum power that the grid delivers during peak hours), rising electricity consumption, electrification of transport, deployment of variable generation technologies (e.g. wind and solar PV) and ageing infrastructure. Along with this roadmap, a new working paper – Impact of Smart Grid Technologies on Peak Load to 2050 – develops a methodology to estimate the evolution of peak load until 2050. It also analyses the impact of smart grid technologies in reducing peak load for four key regions; OECD North America, OECD Europe, OECD Pacific and China. This working paper is a first IEA effort in an evolving modelling process of smart grids that is considering demand response in residential and commercial sectors as well as the integration of electric vehicles.
Impact of Smart Grid Technologies on Peak Load to 2050
Working paper
IEA Energy Papers
Abstract
