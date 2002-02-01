Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Hungary's Educational Community Centres

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/753187254125
Authors
Lajos Jeney
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Jeney, L. (2002), “Hungary's Educational Community Centres”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2002/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/753187254125.
Go to top