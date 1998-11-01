Skip to main content
How Bad Governance Impedes Poverty Alleviation in Bangladesh

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/466441620275
Authors
Rehman Sobhan
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Sobhan, R. (1998), “How Bad Governance Impedes Poverty Alleviation in Bangladesh”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 143, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/466441620275.
