How are digital technologies changing innovation?

Evidence from agriculture, the automotive industry and retail
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/67bbcafe-en
Caroline Paunov, Sandra Planes-Satorra
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Paunov, C. and S. Planes-Satorra (2019), “How are digital technologies changing innovation? : Evidence from agriculture, the automotive industry and retail”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 74, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/67bbcafe-en.
