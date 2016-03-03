Skip to main content
Housing policy in Chile

A case study on two housing programmes for low-income households
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm2hzbnqq33-en
Angelica Salvi del Pero
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Salvi del Pero, A. (2016), “Housing policy in Chile: A case study on two housing programmes for low-income households”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 173, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm2hzbnqq33-en.
