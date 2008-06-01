Skip to main content
Households in Transition

The BSEC-CA Experience
https://doi.org/10.1787/238813667253
Loukas Balafoutas
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Balafoutas, L. (2008), “Households in Transition: The BSEC-CA Experience”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 67, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/238813667253.
