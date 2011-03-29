Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Higher Education in Regional and City Development: State of Penang, Malaysia 2011

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264089457-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Higher Education in Regional and City Development
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), Higher Education in Regional and City Development: State of Penang, Malaysia 2011, Higher Education in Regional and City Development, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264089457-en.
Go to top