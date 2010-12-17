Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Higher Education in Regional and City Development: Bío Bío Region, Chile 2010

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264088931-en
Authors
OECD, The World Bank
Tags
Higher Education in Regional and City Development
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

OECD/The World Bank (2010), Higher Education in Regional and City Development: Bío Bío Region, Chile 2010, Higher Education in Regional and City Development, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264088931-en.
Go to top