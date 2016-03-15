Health workers are the cornerstone of health systems, playing a central role in providing health services to the population and improving health outcomes. The demand and supply of health workers have increased over time in all OECD countries, with jobs in the health and social sector accounting for more than 10% of total employment now in several OECD countries. This publication reviews key trends and policy priorities on health workforce across OECD countries, with a particular focus on doctors and nurses given the preeminent role that they have traditionally played in health service delivery.
Health Workforce Policies in OECD Countries
Right Jobs, Right Skills, Right Places
Report
OECD Health Policy Studies
Abstract
In the same series
Related publications
