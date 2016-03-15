Skip to main content
Health Workforce Policies in OECD Countries

Right Jobs, Right Skills, Right Places
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264239517-en
OECD
OECD Health Policy Studies
OECD (2016), Health Workforce Policies in OECD Countries: Right Jobs, Right Skills, Right Places, OECD Health Policy Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264239517-en.
