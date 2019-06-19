Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Health systems characteristics: A survey of 21 Latin American and Caribbean countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0e8da4bd-en
Authors
Luca Lorenzoni, Diana Pinto, Frederico Guanais, Tomas Plaza Reneses, Frederic Daniel, Ane Auraaen
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lorenzoni, L. et al. (2019), “Health systems characteristics: A survey of 21 Latin American and Caribbean countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 111, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0e8da4bd-en.
Go to top