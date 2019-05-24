Health Spending Projections to 2030

To gain a better understanding of the financial sustainability of health systems, the OECD has produced a new set of health spending projections up to 2030 for all its member countries. Estimates are produced across a range of policy situations. Policy situations analysed include a “base” scenario – estimates of health spending growth in the absence of major policy changes – and a number of alternative scenarios that model the effect on health spending of policies that increase productivity or contribute to better lifestyles; or conversely, ineffective policies that contribute to additional cost pressures on health systems.